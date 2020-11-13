Fondulac Library making more COVID-19 changes

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fondulac District Library announced that it will be making several service changes due to COVID-19, effective Friday.

The library will temporarily close on Nov. 16 and reopen on Nov. 17. The book stacks and study rooms will be closed to the public until further notice.

The library’s service hours will remain the same:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

Computers will be available to use in the lobby by reservation only, and all patrons entering the lobby will have to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

According to the library, the changes are being made to continue to provide service while following health guidelines and prioritizing the health of the community and their staff.

More information can be found on the library’s website.