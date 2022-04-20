EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fondulac District Library announced that they will be offering a new homebound delivery service Wednesday.

According to a Fondulac District Library press release, the service will be for individuals unable to visit or pick up materials from the library due to a temporary or permanent condition.

Library staff will deliver new materials and pick up items from the homes of those enrolled in the program once every two weeks. The goal of the program is to expand the accessibility of the library collection and to keep members of the community informed, entertained, and engaged.

“We’re excited to offer more convenient services to patrons who may not be able to access the library otherwise,” said Library Director Genna Buhr. “Homebound services will help us connect with those in our district who can’t just walk through our doors.”

Eligible individuals must live within the library district’s boundaries and must be confined to their residence either temporarily due to extended illness or permanently due to disability, age, or other medical issues.

Those interested in applying to the program can go to the library’s website or at the library.