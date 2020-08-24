Fondulac Park District opening doors for District 86 remote learning space

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Fondulac Park District is lending a helping hand for District 86 remote learning in East Peoria.

The park district didn’t get a chance to bring kids in for summer activities, but they will finally see their smiling faces again to start the school year.

The district is opening up four rooms in the main office building for kids to set up shop. Students will need to bring their own learning materials, but desks will be provided. Staff will not teach, but they will answer questions and help as needed.

Deputy Director Craig Weigle explained how it works.

“What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna follow the protocols of District 86, so when they come in with a parent to sign in, they’ll self certify, we’ll take temperatures, hand sanitize and then during breaks, we’ll do the same. Not to take temperatures, but we’ll make sure that anything that needs to be cleaned, we’ll clean it,” said Weigle.

The district has space for up to 60 kids to do remote learning.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected