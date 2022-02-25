NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Midwest Food Bank earned a distinction from an independent charity evaluator Friday.

According to a Midwest Food Bank press release, the non-profit received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 10th consecutive year.

“Midwest Food Bank’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “People can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Midwest Food Bank.”

Only three percent of all charities have received a four-star ranking from Charity Navigator for 10 consecutive years.

More than 99 cents of every dollar that is donated to the Midwest Food Bank go to services and programs that address food insecurities. In 2021, 25,930 individuals volunteered more than 317,000 hours of service, which is the equivalent of 158 paid staff members.

“It is important for Midwest Food Bank to make the most effective use of the financial support we receive,” says Tara Ingham, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank of Normal. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters the blessing of volunteers and staff serving with excellence and integrity.”

More information about the Midwest Food Bank of Normal is available on its website.