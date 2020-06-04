Food distribution event for central Illinois families in need

PEORIA, PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Additional resources will soon be available for families facing issues with food insecurity due to COVID-19.

The Salvation Army in Peoria and Pekin, along with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are hosting a drive-through food box distribution event. The event will be Wednesday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In total, 830 food boxes will be distributed to families in need, while supplies last.

To ensure safety, organizers ask that you arrive in a car. There are no eligibility requirements or restrictions on receiving a box at one of the following locations:

· The Salvation Army – Pekin Corps: 243 Derby St., Pekin

· The Salvation Army – Peoria Citadel: 2903 W. Nebraska Ave., Peoria; across from Pierson Hills

· The Salvation Army – Peoria Family Services: 417 N.E. Adams St,. Peoria