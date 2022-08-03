BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington.

While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time.

“Hydration for even adults is the same for animals so hogs and that, you sprinkle water on them since they breathe through their nose and mouth to expel the heat,” said fair manager, Mike Swartz.

The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday featuring 4-h animals, food stands and carnival rides. A hot weekend is expected for hogs and humans alike.

“It’s so hot, especially when you’re dressed like this, but there’s a nice breeze today so it’s been great,” said fair entertainer, Mary Macaroni.

Swartz said there are many places for attendees and performers to cool off.

“Our educational exhibit is 6,000 square feet of air-conditioned space, our rabbit/poultry building-the front end is all air-conditioned and our exhibit hall for 4-H projects is about 25,000 square feet people can get into to cool off,” Swartz said.

38,000 people are expected to attend over five days and first responders will be on site from noon to 11:00 p.m. at night.

“Most of our role is an ‘in case’ role. We do offer weather support for the event; dial into National Weather and we work with them closely to keep everybody safe,” said McLean County EMA director Cathy Beck.

Gates open at 6 a.m. daily, with events lasting until 11 p.m. every night except Sunday.

Many people can expect a traditional fair experience this year however for any chicken lovers–no poultry will be on display this year due to the avian flu across Illinois