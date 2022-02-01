Food pantries prep for heavy snowstorm in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With heavy snow in the forecast, local food pantries are making sure no one goes hungry.

“It’s always amazing that so many are in need and we need to make sure they have enough,” said Claire Crone, program director at Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria.

Crone said they are giving everyone an extra bag of groceries because they will be closed for the next two days.

“Like instead giving them a piece of pie we’re giving them an entire pie,” she said. “So that way they’ve got a least a little bit to keep them through for hopefully we’ll be in two days and able to open back up Friday.”

Crone said they usually serve 250 per day but expects more than 300 people to walk through the doors on Tuesday.

“I think everybody is ready to get out and get some supplies in before the storm hits,” she said.

While Sophia’s Kitchen will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Porch Pantry Peoria said they are staying open because hunger doesn’t stop for a blizzard.

“Just because Mother Nature decides to dump some snow on us doesn’t mean people aren’t hungry,” said Charles Martin, vice president of operations at Porch Pantry Peoria.

Martin said Porch Pantry usually gets between 55 and 70 visitors a day. Almost 100 people showed up on Monday and cleaned him out.

“Right now it’s empty. It was full yesterday and with this storm coming in, everybody’s been here,” he said. “I’ve really seen an increase in traffic flow, and also people asking for blankets, coats, hats and stuff like that.”

Martin added those who may need shelter can come to Porch Pantry.

“We’re open everyday. I don’t close. I’ve got a couple chairs and tables set up there, if somebody is homeless or whatever and wants to come sit down,” he said.

Porch Pantry is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sophia’s Kitchen will reopen on Friday.