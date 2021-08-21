Food pantry in Lacon creates community through service

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Koinonia Food Pantry in Lacon has been serving the public since the late 1980s.

Open each Saturday, community members come by to “shop” as they please.

Volunteers said that many are extremely satisfied with the amount and variety of food they have to offer. They also said that many local businesses and organizations are very generous with donations.

People could get more than food; things like toilet paper, soap, hair products, and clothes are also available.

The food pantry operates out of the Lacon Community Center, located at 405 N. Washington St.

One volunteer, Katherine Miller, is almost 96 years old. She said she has been volunteering at the pantry for the past 5 years or so.

“It gives me something to do. When you get to my age, you want something to do,” Miller said. “And you’re helping people, giving them food and see that they’re getting food.”

Volunteers said they are always looking for more donations and volunteers. They can be found on their Facebook Page or at (309) 361-4261.