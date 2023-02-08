WMBD– Rising food costs have not had an impact on chicken wings.

According to Jayson Lusk, head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, food prices are about 12% higher than last year.

But wing prices have actually fallen significantly over the past two years.

Historically, the price of wings typically rises during Super Bowl season as demand increases. Restaurant spending at BWW, Chili’s, and Applebee’s increases during February and March.

Lusk is researching if this trend is related to the Super Bowl or other factors.