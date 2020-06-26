Food-safe disinfectant spray keeps customers at Kelleher’s Irish Pub safe ahead of reopening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kelleher’s Irish Pub in downtown Peoria is reopening Friday as a part of phase four of Restore Illinois.

To prepare for reopening, the whole restaurant was sanitized Friday morning.

Getz Industrial Cleaning sprayed a food-safe cleaner throughout the restaurant.

It says the spray kills the virus in minutes and the spraying process takes about an hour to sanitize all touchpoints.

“The sprayer that we use is such a fine mist that it really get into the nooks and crannies of places where a towel with some product on it or a squirt bottle may not reach,” said Doug Wiegand, the manage of Getz Industrial Cleaning.

Wiegand says the spray is an efficient way to keep customers and employees safe.

“They want the peace of mind that the COVID at the time that we did the disinfecting service was killed,” said Wiegand.

Wiegand says he recommends a weekly sanitation for businesses.

Each business and facility that is sanitized receives a certificate, so customers know it’s safe and clean.

