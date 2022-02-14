PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local food truck owner spread love to the community in a delicious way for Valentine’s Day.

Turk’s Street Eats food truck parked outside Peoria Friendship House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering free hot meals for Valentine’s Day. Food sacks included a hamburger, hot dog, chips, cakes and water.

Kristie Taggart, the owner of Turk’s Street Eats, said she wanted to give back to the community. Those who visited Friendship House to pick up regular items were treated to a hot meal on their way out.

“It feels really good because it’s not just like a cold sandwich or something. I feel like that makes a difference on a cold day like today and to be able to get a really hot, nice meal,” she said.

She said it’s a wonderful feeling to help others.

“I think it’s really important to serve the community. I always plan for that with this food truck and getting out. I’m from Peoria and I love the community, so it’s really nice to get out here, even if it’s freezing,” she said.

Taggart said her goal was to hand out 100 meals.