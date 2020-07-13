Football player in Dunlap school district tests positive for COVID-19

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A football player in the Dunlap school district has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Dearman, the district superintendent, said they’re now working with the Illinois Department of Public Health. They will be following protocols and guidance from health experts to ensure the safety of other players and staff on the team.

Dearman said this won’t affect the football season in the fall, but it will impact the team’s summer workouts.

Dearman did not mention any other players being infected.

