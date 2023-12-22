PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a holiday tradition like no other and yet, it’s a part of American folklore.

Each year, airmen and civilians at the North American Aerospace Defense Command work tireless to track a jolly old elf as he makes his way across the world, delivering toys and gifts to children all over.

Yep, it’s time for NORAD to track Santa. According to the military, NORAD spends its time using “an all-domain and globally integrated approach to track everything that flies in and around Canada and the United States, but on Dec. 24, there’s a new mission — Find. That. Elf.

The Colorado Springs-based agency uses its radar, computers and in some cases, fighter jets, to “keep tabs” on the whereabouts of Santa. All with a wink and a nod for the kids.

The modern tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of NORAD’s predecessor upon seeing an newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa. Col. Harry Shoup, the head of operations, realized what was happening when he answered the phone but told his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.

And the rest is history. The agency gets calls, texts and emails from people the world over on Dec. 24, asking for updates. The effort is fully funded through donations and by the volunteer effort of those at the military agency.

In addition to the phone number, (877) HI-NORAD and website, children and the young-at-heart can track Santa through our mobile apps and our social media platforms: