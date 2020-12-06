For the sixth year in a row, neighbors in the Twin-Cities came out to Miller Park in their ugly Christmas sweaters to get some exercise

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The “Ugliest Sweater Run” looked a little different this year.

Participants were limited to 100, and ran in waves of 10 in order to maintain a social distance.

Program manager Jill Eichholz says this year has been tough for many, but being able to hold an in person event today brought the community a little closer.

“Well the fact that we can have an actual live event this time and do it with the COVID precautions, people are pretty excited to have a live event to come to. so many things have gotten cancelled that to do an event, be able to provide some community spirit is just a really nice option for us,” said Eichholz.

She hopes things can go back to normal for next years event but says the benefit to this one was learning how to adapt and be flexible in case things stay the same.