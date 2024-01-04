PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The best-selling used cars in Illinois for 2023 have been released by the iSeeCars, a popular vehicle research website.

The Ford F-150 was the most popular used car sold in Peoria with 5.3% of total used car sales and the second most popular state-wide.

Peoria skews toward SUVs and pickup trucks, with the Chevrolet Equinox and Silverado making the top 5 along with the Ford Explorer and Ram 1500.

2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Peoria – iSeeCars Study
RankVehicle% of Total  1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales
1Ford F-1505.3%
2Chevrolet Equinox4.5%
3Chevrolet Silverado 15004.0%
4Ford Explorer2.6%
5Ram 15002.2%
iSeeCars
2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Illinois – iSeeCars Study
RankVehicle% of Total  1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales
1Chevrolet Equinox3.2%
2Ford F-1502.7%
3Chevrolet Silverado 15002.1%
4Jeep Grand Cherokee1.9%
5Ford Escape1.8%
iSeeCars

The Ford F-150 remains the most popular used car nationwide, being the best seller in 34 states.

Tesla ranked 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th for best-selling used EVs.

The full study can be found here.