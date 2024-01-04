PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The best-selling used cars in Illinois for 2023 have been released by the iSeeCars, a popular vehicle research website.

The Ford F-150 was the most popular used car sold in Peoria with 5.3% of total used car sales and the second most popular state-wide.

Peoria skews toward SUVs and pickup trucks, with the Chevrolet Equinox and Silverado making the top 5 along with the Ford Explorer and Ram 1500.

2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Peoria – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle % of Total 1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales 1 Ford F-150 5.3% 2 Chevrolet Equinox 4.5% 3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.0% 4 Ford Explorer 2.6% 5 Ram 1500 2.2% iSeeCars

2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Illinois – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle % of Total 1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales 1 Chevrolet Equinox 3.2% 2 Ford F-150 2.7% 3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.1% 4 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1.9% 5 Ford Escape 1.8% iSeeCars

The Ford F-150 remains the most popular used car nationwide, being the best seller in 34 states.

Tesla ranked 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th for best-selling used EVs.

The full study can be found here.