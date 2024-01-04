PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The best-selling used cars in Illinois for 2023 have been released by the iSeeCars, a popular vehicle research website.
The Ford F-150 was the most popular used car sold in Peoria with 5.3% of total used car sales and the second most popular state-wide.
Peoria skews toward SUVs and pickup trucks, with the Chevrolet Equinox and Silverado making the top 5 along with the Ford Explorer and Ram 1500.
|2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Peoria – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Vehicle
|% of Total 1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales
|1
|Ford F-150
|5.3%
|2
|Chevrolet Equinox
|4.5%
|3
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|4.0%
|4
|Ford Explorer
|2.6%
|5
|Ram 1500
|2.2%
|2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Illinois – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Vehicle
|% of Total 1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales
|1
|Chevrolet Equinox
|3.2%
|2
|Ford F-150
|2.7%
|3
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|2.1%
|4
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|1.9%
|5
|Ford Escape
|1.8%
The Ford F-150 remains the most popular used car nationwide, being the best seller in 34 states.
Tesla ranked 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th for best-selling used EVs.
The full study can be found here.