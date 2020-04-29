Ford, Rivian cancel plans to build Lincoln-branded vehicle amid health crises

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. U.S. businesses are edging their way toward figuring out how to bring their employees back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, some more gracefully than others. Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production in March 2020, are now pushing to restart factories as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lincoln-branded vehicle that was set to be built in Normal by Rivian and Ford has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Specific details about the vehicle were never released, but The Pantagraph reports Ford invested $500 million in Rivian last year. However, despite this setback, Ford said Tuesday the partnership with Rivian is still strong.

Tuesday Ford also reported since they closed factories down, they lost nearly $2 billion because of COVID-19. Ford said it foresees a $5 billion loss in the second quarter.