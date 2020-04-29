Ford, Rivian cancel plans to build Lincoln-branded vehicle amid health crises

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lincoln-branded vehicle that was set to be built in Normal by Rivian and Ford has been canceled due to the pandemic.
Specific details about the vehicle were never released, but The Pantagraph reports Ford invested $500 million in Rivian last year. However, despite this setback, Ford said Tuesday the partnership with Rivian is still strong.
Tuesday Ford also reported since they closed factories down, they lost nearly $2 billion because of COVID-19. Ford said it foresees a $5 billion loss in the second quarter.