Forest Park Nature Center reopens to the public

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District is reopening one of it’s facilities with enhanced procedures in place.

Forest Park Nature Center reopened on Tuesday to the public. The trails have always been open, but the building itself was closed due to the pandemic. Chief Naturalist at Forest Park Kristi Shoemaker said it’s exciting to be open again.

“We’re really excited to have folks come back into the museum, to learn a little about nature and meet our education animals and to shop in our gift shop as well,” Shoemaker said.

The building features the bathrooms, educational displays and the park gift shop. Usually, classes are offered inside the building and Shoemaker said they’re working on ways to offer those classes soon.

“We’re working on how we can safely do some of those things this fall,” Shoemaker said. “So we’re working to see how we can work with schools best and with those homeschooling.”

New hours are also in place for the building. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trails are open everday from dawn to dusk. Social distancing and masks are required inside the building as well as a capacity limit.