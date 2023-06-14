PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former member of Peoria’s Illinois Air National Guard unit has gotten the “toughest job that a maintenance officer could get.”

Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, who heads the Air National Guard nationwide, said Donald “DK” Carpenter was selected to be the director of logistics and sustainment for the F-35 Lightening II which is at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Loh attended a June 1 ceremony at the main hanger at the 182nd Airlift Wing, located at Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, where Carpenter was awarded his second star as a brigadier general.

Carpenter started out his military career in the Navy in the early 1980s as a jet engine mechanic. He then enlisted in the National Guard and was assigned to the 182nd where he worked on F-16 engines while the unit had those planes.

After they switched to C-130 Hercules, he became a flight engineer on the tactical airlifters. He was chosen to the wing’s executive officer in 2003. And in 2019, he was named commander of the Springfield-based 183rd Wing.

Loh said he tapped Carpenter shortly afterward to work for him in the National Capital Region. The three-star general said Carpenter was instrumental in the success of Air National Guard logistics at the national level, and given the success that Carpenter had as the lead logistician at the national level, he was a natural fit for the “toughest job that a maintenance officer could get.”

“He’ll be managing global logistics for the F-35 program,” Loh said. “The DoD’s most expensive fighter program with 16 international partners that covers three services. I can think of no better general officer to lead the F-35 sustainment center than DK Carpenter.”

Carpenter, who has deployed to both Afghanistan and to Poland, said he attributed his success to those he worked with and leaders that showed him what to do, and some, what not to do to be successful.

“It’s a new adventure,” said Carpenter. “It’s more the business side of the Air Force versus the operational side. I’ve got a great team out there ready to get after the mission. We want to better logistical sustainment for the F-35 for the next fight.”