PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus.

Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20.

The plan, according to a university press release, is to create green space out of the vacant commercial property and its 0.62 acre lot.

“This project represents an investment in our campus and our community,” said Bradley University President Steve Standifird. “This highly visible property sits on the thresholds of our campus. Green space here will add appeal to the area, ease pedestrian mobility near the Main and University intersection, and will provide needed space for respite and recreation.”

The project’s design and further details, including a timeline, will be shared by the university soon.