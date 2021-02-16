Former Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz has died

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Judy Markowitz, the first and only woman elected to be the mayor of Bloomington Ill. died at the age of 82 Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Markowitz was born in Normal Ill. in 1938, and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1956.

In 1962 Markowitz helped establish Bloomington’s sister city relationship with the city of Asahikawa in Japan.

Markowitz was elected Bloomington’s 52 Mayor in April 1997, and served two terms.

Markowitz is survived by her sons, her sister, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.