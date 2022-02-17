CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Announcing a run for the Statehouse, former CEO of the Bloomington-Normal EDC, Kyle Ham, wants to represent the newly-drawn 105 District.

Ham joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for On the Record this week, to discuss his campaign for State Rep.

QUESTION: Walk me through what you learned as the EDC’s CEO and how you think this prepared you to run for State Representative.

“A big chunk of my background is in business. I think my experience in economic development, bringing jobs to the community. When I first moved to Bloomington-Normal, about four months after I moved there, Mitsubishi closed. So I spent about a year and a half really focused on leading an effort to recruit Rivian. At that time they only had a couple hundred employees, now they’re over almost 6,000 employees with about $2 billion in investment at that site. It’s bringing opportunities to all of central Illinois and bringing good-paying jobs,” Ham said.

QUESTION: You said in your campaign announcement that you believe Illinois is going in the wrong direction. What did you mean by that?

“Illinoisans are fleeing, and have been fleeing Illinois for the last 10 years. We continue to lose population. People are going to states that have less tax burden, less enforced mandates on things. I think with Illinois, with its unfunded pensions, overspending every year on their budget, we need to bring some practical business experience to Illinois to really turn the ship around. I think people are frustrated with how their government functions,” Ham said.

Ham said his main issues, if elected, would be to focus on fiscal responsibility, helping small businesses, and “bringing back freedoms” to Illinoisans.

“Two years of COVID lockdowns have been a struggle for people,” Ham said. “Crime has also just been rampant the last few years. Really supporting law enforcement is going to be a big deal for me.”

QUESTION: It’s a highly-contested race for the seat. What sets you apart from the other candidates?

Ham again cited his business experience, working for a large national firm ELM, where he is the Senior Vice President.

QUESTION: Right now — members of the Republican Party are disagreeing on if the January 6 insurrection was “legitimate political discourse.” Where do you stand on this topic?

“My campaign is going to be focused on going forward. We need to do more things as a country to unite each other and bring each other together. Whether it’s Republicans, Democrats, or Independents. My campaign is going to be focused on moving forward and getting Illinois back on its feet,” Ham said.

QUESTION: What do you think Illinois’ number one problem is right now, and how do you plan to fix it?

“I think the pensions and the liability that has. I think if we don’t fix the Illinois pensions, it’s going to be an albatross for the State for a very long time. Our kids, our grand-kids will never be able to repay those debts. I think we really need to focus on how we can get Illinois’ fiscal house back in order,” Ham said.

Ham joins a crowded GOP primary race. Other candidates are Dennis Tipsword, Don Rients, Mike Kirkton, and Karen Donnelly.

Sheehan has already interviewed Tipsword and is working with Rients, Kirkton, and Donnelly to set up interviews in the future.

The newly-drawn district includes parts of 9 districts: Lasalle, Putnam, Woodford, Bureau, Tazewell, Livingston, McLean, Marshall, and Peoria counties.

You can see the newly-drawn House Districts here. We also have the 105th District highlighted in the image below.