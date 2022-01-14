Former Bloomington piano teacher Aaron Parlier sentenced for child sexual assault, pornography

WARNING: Reader discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Bloomington piano teacher will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Friday, a judge sentenced 40-year-old Aaron Parlier to 450 years in prison with no chance of parole. Parlier was found guilty in October 2021 on 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He will also be required to pay a total of $27,500 in fines.

The offenses occurred between April 2012 and April 2016 when the female student was under 13.

Parlier is facing five more trials involving other victims. His next trial is scheduled for Feb. 10.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.