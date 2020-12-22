Former boating company employees facing various fraud charges

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) –- Two former employees of a Central Illinois boat dealership have been indicted with fraud charges.



Both Jeffery D. Gibbs, 55, of Farmer City, and Kara M. Wilkey, 45, of Maroa are facing charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Gibbs was arrested on Dec. 18 and later released following Monday’s hearing on Dec. 21 with conditions including location monitoring. United States Attorney’s Office says a summons has been issued to Wilkey to make an appearance in court on Jan. 12, 2021.



The former employees are alleged to have used their positions at Clinton Marine II to carry out a fraud scheme. Clinton Marine II operated new and used boat dealerships in both East Peoria and Weldon. The scheme cost their employer, banks, and the dealerships’ customers more than $2 million. All of the money was allegedly spent on possessions, vacations, credit cards, and utilities.

The fraud allegedly included obtaining loans on fictitious boats and on false transactions; taking out loans using forged signatures; selling boats on behalf of customers but not paying off the customers loan or remitting payment to the seller; and, collecting payment for taxes, titles and fees, but failing to pay those expenses.

If convicted, the pair could face up to 20 years in prison for the charges of wire fraud and mail fraud. Additionally they could face up to 30 years in prison for charges of bank fraud, with a possible penalty of at least two years for charges aggravated identity theft.