Former Cirque du Soleil performer to hold piano bar show this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rose Winebrenner is set to deliver a part-cabaret and part-piano bar show on May 21 and 22.

The show, titled “Rose’s Turn: Petals & Pedals Piano Bar Party!” will be held at the Broadway Lounge in downtown Peoria.

In a press release from the Broadway Lounge: “Fitting in nicely with the Broadway theme… The song ‘Rose’s Turn’ is the 11 o’clock number from the famous musical GYPSY. Petals – her name is Rose! Pedals – piano pedals of course!”

Winebrenner is a former Cirque du Soleil and Le Cirque star. Before that, she was a full-time performer at Chicago’s piano bars.

Now, Winebrenner is working on personal music releases.

Tickets for the show at the Broadway Lounge can be found here.