Former Cirque du Soleil performer to hold piano bar show this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Piano-keys-jpg_20160711180108-159532

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rose Winebrenner is set to deliver a part-cabaret and part-piano bar show on May 21 and 22.

The show, titled “Rose’s Turn: Petals & Pedals Piano Bar Party!” will be held at the Broadway Lounge in downtown Peoria.

In a press release from the Broadway Lounge: “Fitting in nicely with the Broadway theme… The song ‘Rose’s Turn’ is the 11 o’clock number from the famous musical GYPSY. Petals – her name is Rose! Pedals – piano pedals of course!”

Winebrenner is a former Cirque du Soleil and Le Cirque star. Before that, she was a full-time performer at Chicago’s piano bars.

Now, Winebrenner is working on personal music releases.

Tickets for the show at the Broadway Lounge can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News