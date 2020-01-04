Former coach, athlete sentenced to 90 days in jail after ‘inappropriate relationship with teen’

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — 23-year-old Hayley Reneau plead guilty to Criminal Sexual Abuse of a victim more than 5 years younger than her.

Reneau was sentenced to 90 days in jail and also will be on probation until Dec. 20, 2021. Her probation began on Dec. 20, 2019, when she plead guilty to the charges.

Court records say on Dec. 23 Reneau would have to register as a sex offender. Reneau can now be found on the Illinois Sex Offender website.

The Sex Offender website says the victim was 16 at the time of the offense, while Reneau was 22.

Reneau’s 90 days in jail started on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Online court records show Reneau will have to do community service during her probation, it is unclear on how many hours.

Reneau, 23, was arrested for the class 1 felony in August, Washington chief of police Mike McCoy said. Reneau allegedly held a position of trust, authority, or supervision in relation to the victim.

The victim’s age is between 13 and 17 years old, McCoy said.

Reneau was a freshman coach for Washington Community High School girls basketball, as well as volleyball, but is no longer listed on the school’s website. She also played basketball at Illinois Central College and at Eureka College.

WCHS superintendent Dr. Kyle Freeman sent a statement, saying Reneau resigned from her job on July 29. She reportedly had “an inappropriate relationship with a student” and law enforcement notified the school.

Read the full statement below: