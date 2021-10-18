Former colleague Ray LaHood remembers Colin Powell

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell died due to complications from COVID-19 on Monday. He was 84.

Powell made history as the highest-ranking African American official in the U.S. when he served as Secretary of State. On Monday, former colleagues remembered his legacy.

“We’re losing one of the great, great leaders of our country and of the world. Because even after he left the administration of President Bush, he then went on to help young African Americans achieve their goals,” said Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood.

LaHood said he worked closely with Powell at times. He said Powell was an extraordinary leader and set an example for people across the country.

“For Colin Powell, the opportunity to reach the highest level of the military and also the highest level in terms of being the highest diplomat, the secretary of state, is a true American story of hard work and ability and integrity and honesty,” said LaHood.

Powell’s family said he was vaccinated against COVID-19, but he had been treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that can compromise the immune system.