Former colleagues remember ‘passionate’ mayor, Judy Markowitz

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former mayor of the city of Bloomington passing away Monday Feb. 15; Judy Markowitz was 82 and was the mayor of Bloomington from 1997 to 2003.

City of Bloomington remembers “Mayor Judy”.

Elected in 1997, Markowitz became Bloomington’s first female mayor and first Jewish mayor. Former colleagues say she loved the city she worked for and called home for most of her life.

A longtime resident of Bloomington, Judy Markowitz devoted her life to the city she called home. Markowitz, a councilwoman for eight years, then serving as mayor for another eight.

Current mayor Tari Renner said she loved Bloomington and McLean County as a whole.

“She was always so enthusiastic about the city of Bloomington and downtown, she was a great cheerleader for our community,” Renner said.

In 2002 Markowitz helped pass a human rights ordinance. It prevents discrimination based on sexual orientation in employment and housing. Mayor Renner says Markowitz was most proud of this accomplishment.

“That was one thing she thought was very very important for Bloomington to be on the cutting edge of; making it clear that we value all human beings, regardless of who they fall in love with,” Renner said.

Markowitz played major roles in the city’s ownership of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts and laying the foundation for the controversial construction of Grossinger Motors Arena.

A former colleague on the council, Mike Matejka said Markowitz envisioned a bustling downtown, similar to the one she grew up in.

“Her belief was that this was needed to stabilize downtown and even though it’s not a money-making proposition; if you look at the downtown bars and restaurants, they’ve really profited from having that facility there,” Matejka said.

Matejka worked with Markowitz on the council and when she was mayor, he says she was always willing to work with everyone.

“She was not one to carry anything on against anyone, but always someone to do what was best and good for the community,” Matejka said.

Both men say Judy Markowitz was a joy to work with.

“Judy always had a ready smile and again always very positive attitude; she wanted to get things done, she wanted to work with people and really just believed deeply in this community,” Matejka said.

“Mayor Judy was always very willing to give her opinion, her advice, suggestions and she always had lots of great thoughts and ideas,” Renner said. “She’s definitely going to be missed.”

Markowitz also served with the league of women voters and was an active member of the Jewish faith.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos also paid tribute to Markowitz and said was a “force” in the Bloomington-Normal community.