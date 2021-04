LECLAIRE, Ia. (WMBD) — Former Illinois 17th District Congressman Bobby Schilling died Tuesday, April 6.

According to a twitter post from his Son Terry Schilling, his father lost his battle with cancer Tuesday.

Today my dad lost his battle with cancer. He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others. @BobbySchilling made the world a better place. We love you, Dad! pic.twitter.com/vYD9A6QC5Q — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) April 7, 2021

Schilling represented Illinois 17th district in congress from 2011-2013. He lost his seat to Cheri Bustos.