Former councilwoman honored with memorial at Riverfront Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon, a crowd gathered at Riverfront Park to pay tribute to a Peoria pioneer.

Braving the rain, family, friends and local leaders gathered and remembered former Peoria councilwoman Dorothy Sinclair.

Sinclair was a pioneer for women’s voices to be apart of the Peoria city council and was a champion for all people. She was most passionate about her work with the Peoria parks and having places for the people of Peoria to gather.

Sincalir’s longtime friend, Fran Kepler said after almost losing the park to commercial development, she wanted to mark the spot in her honor.

“I didn’t want to die before I got this done,” Kepler said. “It’s fulfilling because I never could do enough for my mentor and this is just a little something, but it’ll always be a debt that I owe.”

She also applauds Peoria Councilwomen Rita Ali, Denise Moore and Beth Jensen for their support of the Sinclair Grove.

