DELAVAN Ill. (WMBD) — A former superintendent is having his legacy permanently honored.

A bench outside of Delavan High School will forever tell the story of Richard Dutton.

Dutton served as the Delavan superintendent from 1983-1994 and before that, was the school principal from 1970-1983.

His son Rich Dutton said he couldn’t be more thrilled with the way his fathers legacy will be remembered.

“They took some bricks from the old high school, the limestone sign from the old high school, and they took some new bricks from the new high school, kind of as bridge from the old high school to the new high school and I just thought that was a great tribute to my dad,” said Dutton.

The Delavan class of 1983 had their reunion Saturday afternoon and raised the money to build the bench.