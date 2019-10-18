Former developers of the Pere Marquette file another lawsuit

PEORIA, Ill – GEM Hospitality Thursday filed suit against the City of Peoria.

Former developer Gary Matthews owns part of Gem Hospitality, which is a sports and travel entertainment company. This is the second time Matthews is involved in legal action against the city concerning the Pere Marquette deal.

GEM Hospitality filed for bankruptcy last year.

Earlier this year, the hotel was sold to National Real Estate Advisors and has been managed by a Chicago firm.

In legal action and fallout from the Pere Marquette deal, the City of Peoria did not receive the $7 million it invested in the project.