Former East Peoria mayor Dave Mingus to fill vacant seat on Tazewell board

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A return to public office is approaching for one of East Peoria’s former and longest serving mayors.

Dave Mingus was named to fill a vacant seat at the Tazewell County Board’s meeting Wednesday night. Chairman David Zimmerman said he’s known Mingus for years, and knows he is the man for the job.

“From what I know of Dave, [he] has definite opinions and that’s what I’m looking for,” Zimmerman said.

Mingus is replacing Toni Minton to represent District 3. Zimmerman said Minton is moving out of state and can no longer serve in the role.

Zimmerman said the board has 60 days to approve Mingus’ appointment.

“I’ve already talked to several board members and I announced it last night in the full board meeting. It received no pushback and people I have talked to are already enthusiastic about his name being put forward,” Zimmerman said.

Mingus served as East Peoria mayor from 2007-2019, and was a member of the city council before that.

He can be approved to the county board as soon as its next meeting on Wednesday, July 28.