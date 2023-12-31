EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former central Illinois native died in a car crash in central Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Killed was Michael Baugh, a 2017 graduate of East Peoria Community High School, according to officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. after reports of a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 10 in Auburndale Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash site is about 30 minutes west of Stephens Point, Wis.

Baugh was headed east on U.S. 10 when he collided with a Toyota Rav4 that was going the wrong way — west — in the eastbound lanes. Baugh was pronounced dead at the scene,

A passenger in Baugh’s car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Rav4, 70-year-old Elsie Punke, was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to his obituary, Baugh was a former manager of both the EPCHS’ basketball and football teams. Michael was also popular in other Peoria-area schools’ competing basketball and football programs, Northwoods Church, and the River City Model Railroad Club of Pekin.

Baugh, the obituary said, was passionate and very knowledgeable about weather and job-shadowed in the weather department at WEEK-TV, hoping to become a meteorologist.

The crash remains under investigation.