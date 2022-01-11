Former EP School District employee facing sex crime charges

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former East Peoria School District Transportation Director is now in court for three sexual assault and abuse charges.

Shawn T. Dasgupta worked for the school district from June 2018 until Dec. 15, 2021, when he resigned, according to Superintendent Dr. Marjorie Greuter.

The first two charges stem from February 2016 and are for predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim older than five. The third count is from three years prior, in 2013, for criminal sexual abuse of a family member younger than 18 years old.

His next court appearance is for arraignment in felony court Thursday, Jan. 13.