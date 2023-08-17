PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The attorney for a former employee of Peoria Friendship House asked for a new judge to preside over her criminal sexual assault case.

Jasmine Lamon, 22, was scheduled to enter a plea to allegations that she engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy but instead, her attorney asked to “recuse” or substitute Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa.

Defendants are allowed to make such a motion once during their case, assuming it’s not to delay a case, as a matter of right. The case will now to to Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman to either reassign it to a new courtroom or she could opt to keep the case.

An affidavit, attached to a search warrant for her cell phone, describes the Friendship House as her “former employer” and that two other minors told police that about the inappropriate relationship between Lamon and the 15-year-old boy. The teen, the affidavit states, admitted they were in a relationship but did not go into any type of physical activity.

When questioned by police, Lamon allegedly admitted the two had sex three times, according to the affidavit.

A date for Lamon to appear back in court was not immediately set.