GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Galesburg City Councilmember Lindsay Hillery was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation after being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine earlier this month.

Hillery was sentenced on Aug. 8 after being found guilty of possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine. The incident in which she was found to be in possession was in May 2021 during a traffic stop. Hillery testified that the drugs were not hers.

Hillery will be held in Knox County Jail.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said that his office is committed to safety through evidence-based prosecution and equal justice for all by guaranteeing a fair trial process.