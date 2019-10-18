Former governor of South Carolina visits Peoria

PEORIA, Ill — A former congressman and governor of South Carolina is trying to secure your vote for president.

Mark Sanford wants to take on President Trump in the primary.

So, he’s on, what he’s calling his ‘Kids We’re Broke and Didn’t Even Know It’ tour.

While he was here, Sanford talked largely about the federal government’s debt limit and how he would fix it.

“They were profound in the way that they look at a family budget, or a company as robust as this one, caterpillar, in the way that they look at a business budget. We’re not doing that at the government level, so part of it is, you know, the three monkeys. I hear no evil, I see no evil, I speak no evil,” said Sanford.

Sanford says he’s trying to get republicans talking about spending and debt.