PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man faces at least 10 years and possibly up to life in prison after being found guilty by a federal jury of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl.

Jeffrey D. Parmly, 60, was found guilty after two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Peoria of attempted enticement of a minor. When he’s sentenced on March 13, 2024, he faces at least 10 years and possibly up to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence that, in December, 2022, Parmly communicated with, and attempted to meet, an individual for the purpose of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.

He remains in the custody of the U.S. marshals pending his sentencing. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay a mandatory $5,000 fine under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

Parmly was previously convicted of murder in Marion County, Illinois, in 1984 and given a death sentence, which was later reduced to 76 years. He was paroled in November 2021 and was on parole at the time of the current offense.