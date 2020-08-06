Former journalist enters City Council race for Peoria’s First District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Peoria journalist and current member of the Southside Community United for Change (SCUC), Denise Jackson, entered the race for City Council’s First District Thursday. Jackson is also a substitute teacher for Peoria Public Schools. Prior to her current roles, she spent 30 years working as a journalist in upstate New York and Central Illinois.

Jackson said her commitment to helping improve the 1st District is part of her new assignment.

“Everybody, regardless of race, income or age is entitled to decent affordable housing, safe neighborhoods, and equal access to employment,” said Jackson. “First district residents have been neglected, lied to, and forgotten by Peoria City Leaders.”

Jackson will challenge current councilwoman Denise Moore and hopeful Aaron Chess for the seat. Patrice Foster announced she has suspended her campaign to support Jackson’s run.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected