MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A Former LeRoy High School teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a student pleaded guilty to grooming Wednesday, the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s office confirms.

35-year-old Brandon Reynolds was arrested in Oct. of 2020. At the time of his arrest, authorities had said he used an electronic device to solicit a student into committing an improper sexual act.

Reynolds will be sentenced on June 2. In Illinois, grooming is a class 4 felony and can carry a minimum prison sentence of one year.