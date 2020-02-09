Former McClean County woman charged for stealing from Project Linus kids charity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former national president of Project Linus kids charity is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the organization.

Carol Babbitt was indicted on Jan 22. but the document remained sealed until she was arrested on Feb 6. She appeared in a federal court in North Carolina on the 7th. and then was released from custody.

Babbitt served as the national president of Project Linus from 2000 to 2016. While serving she was in charge of the organization’s bank accounts.\

The indictment alleges, beginning in 20-10 and continuing to 2016. Babbitt defrauded the organization, its volunteers, its contributors, and the state of approximately $400,000

Court documents say she used Project Linus credit cards to pay for personal expenses, including clothing, furniture, and personal travel. She also allegedly used funds from the organization’s operating account to make credit card payments.

Babbitt now faces mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering and could see up to 20 years in prison.

She will be back in court this Thursday, this time in Peoria.