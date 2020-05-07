Former Midstate College campus could soon be new home of Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life could soon be coming to the old Midstate College campus.

Life-saving healthcare workers could soon call it home.

Since last August, these buildings behind me here at Midstate College have sat empty due to the school ultimately closing down. But soon the Midstate College sign, could have a brand new logo on it.

Leaders from the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute say this will bring more jobs and medical professionals to the Peoria area.

Three empty buildings sit on the old Midstate College campus located off Northmoor and Knoxville Avenue in Peoria, but Becky Burns, CFO and COO of the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute says the campus might be thriving with workers and patients in the near future.

“As a not for profit agency we are 100% patient-focused. This move gives us an opportunity to not only continue to grow that staff to provide the expert care to our patients, but also provide room to see more patients at a time,” Burns said.

But before opening up, the campus must be partially torn down.

Demolishing two of the three current buildings to add on a brand new structure, as well as increasing an existing facility by nearly 12,000 square feet for physicians’ offices, clinics, and a lab.

“BCDI started with 8 employees in 2010, now we have 53 employees and various folks we contract with,” said President and CEO Dr. Michael Tarantino.

The Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute is the only treatment center of its kind for all of downstate Illinois.

That means people come from all over for treatment.

“In the state of Illinois, like ours, there are 5 centers. Four of them are in Chicago,” Dr. Tarantino said.

Burns says there’s no strict timeline yet, but she hopes the move will happen soon.

“We’re trying to coordinate trades and everything,” Burns said.

The project was approved on Thursday by the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission, now it’s up to the Peoria City Council.

Mayor Jim Ardis says the vote will take place on May 26.

The existing buildings total 31,600 square feet. Once redeveloped, the square footage will be 22,824 with a future proposed building of 10,000 square feet.

Eventually, the lot will also add an additional 30 parking spaces. The property is 4.12 acres or land. The fully-developed lot should have 224 total spots.

It’s located right next to the Rock Island Trail, Keller station, and Knoxville Avenue. Midstate College’s origin dates back to the 1800s.

The proposal to the Planning & Zoning Commission says the success factors of bring BCDI to the old Midstate College campus is to ‘grow employers and jobs and support sustainability.’

The development plan was proposed by Tarantino & Company and prepared by Mohr & Kerr Engineering & Land Surveying, P.C. and Farnsworth Group.

Because the developments are in the early stages, Burns says they were not able to discuss the budget for the project yet.