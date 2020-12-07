Former Morton High School teacher charged with criminal sexual abuse after alleged inappropriate relationship with student

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Morton High School teacher is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a minor.

The Tazewell County State’s Attorney office’s affidavit of probable cause said 38-year-old Erin Kemp admitted to school administrators she was having an inappropriate relationship with a male student in September. Kemp said it included kissing and inappropriate touching but said it wouldn’t be considered sexual in nature.

Kemp told Morton detectives it happened for a month but denied it was sexual. That student told a worker at the Tazewell County Children’s Advocacy Center there was sexual conduct.

Police said Kemp also texted the student telling him she loved him, wanted to spend a day alone with him, and was worried he would “move on” from her.

Kemp resigned from Morton High School on Sept. 17. She is set to appear in court on Dec. 28.