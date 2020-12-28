PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Morton High School teacher Erin Kemp is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in connection to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.
In September, Erin Kemp admitted to Morton detectives that she had an inappropriate relationship with a male student. In court Monday, prosecutors claimed it lasted for just over a month starting in mid-August. Kemp resigned in September.
So far, Kemp maintains it was not a sexual relationship, but an earlier affidavit claims the child told a worker at the Tazewell County Children’s Advocacy Center it was.
Kemp is expected back in court on Feb. 19, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Latest Headlines
- ‘My dad was my world.’ Rockford shooting victim was Vietnam vet, cancer survivor
- Metamora 6th grader on a mission to raise $10,000 for Greater Peoria Honor Flight
- Former Morton High School teacher in court for inappropriate relationship with a student.
- House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, sends measure to Senate
- Miller Park Zoo offers enrichment to children, animals through virtual safari camp