Former Morton High School teacher in court for inappropriate relationship with a student.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Morton High School teacher Erin Kemp is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in connection to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In September, Erin Kemp admitted to Morton detectives that she had an inappropriate relationship with a male student. In court Monday, prosecutors claimed it lasted for just over a month starting in mid-August. Kemp resigned in September.

So far, Kemp maintains it was not a sexual relationship, but an earlier affidavit claims the child told a worker at the Tazewell County Children’s Advocacy Center it was.

Kemp is expected back in court on Feb. 19, 2021 at 9 a.m.