Former Morton High School teacher pleads guilty to criminal sexual abuse charge

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Morton High School teacher pleaded guilty to the first of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a minor Friday morning, Feb. 19.

During a plea hearing at the Tazewell County Courthouse, 38-year-old Erin Kemp took the plea deal to dismiss the second count of criminal sexual abuse. Kemp was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the high school in September 2020.

Part of the plea deal includes having Kemp spend two years on sex offender probation and having her serve 90 days in the Tazewell County Court Jail. Kemp will not receive credit for the time she serves and is expected to pay an unspecified amount of fines.

Kemp will also be registered as a sex offender for the rest of her life.