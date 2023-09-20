PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of students at Annie Jo Gordon Learning Center in Peoria were able to listen to inspiring words from former NFL player Andre Fluellen Wednesday afternoon.

Fluellen is part of an organization called Sports World. The organization is filled with former and some current pro-athletes that travel all around the nation, encouraging young kids to make positive choices in their lives.

He spoke to students Wednesday at Annie Jo Gordon about his time growing up, some of his hard times in life, and what it can be like when times get tough for people of all ages. He also touched on what it was like to be successful in football.

Fluellen had every student in the stands write down on a piece of paper something they are struggling with. He told the students he promises that he will read every single one of them. If one student’s problem sticks out to him and he believes they might need extra help, Fluellen said he will personally find them the help they need.

“There’s so many negatives that are out there,” he said. “There’s so many negative influences that are out there, and maybe I can just be that voice of positivity towards them. That’s what drives me every single day.”

Fluellen also said, “I enjoy this as much as they do because I just know that I was just that kid back there when I was a little one and I needed to hear the same things so that’s why I get so excited about doing it.”

Fluellen played in the NFL most famously for the Detroit Lions.