Former Normal Police Officer pleads guilty to theft charge

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Normal police officer accused of stealing $12,000 while on a service call has now pleaded guilty.

Brian Williams, 46, responded to an overdose victim call back in November 2019, where he stole $12,000 cash from the individual’s house.

He eventually returned the money to the victim’s relative, by putting the money in a phone booth.

In court Friday, Williams plead guilty to one count of official misconduct.

Williams was sentenced to 30 days in the McLean County Jail. In addition, he has to pay a $75 fine along with other fees.

