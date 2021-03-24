Former nurse sentenced to six years in prison for using patient’s morphine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A former nurse from Tuscola has been sentenced to federal prison for tampering with medications.

Kandis Mills, 47, was a registered nurse at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care in Champaign. She is accused of of tampering with morphine intended for hospice patients and using it on herself.

Mills was sentenced to six years in federal prison, and three years of supervised release after the sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey says unfortunately medical providers are at a heightened risk for addiction.

“This case shows both the devastating harm caused by opioid addiction to include almost unforgivable collateral damage inflicted on our most vulnerable citizens and also the importance of strictly following narcotic medicine storage and audit rules,” Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey

Mills pleaded guilty in October 2020 for two counts of tampering with consumer products, specifically bottles of morphine.