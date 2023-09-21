PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former neurosurgery resident at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center is scheduled for a Nov. 27 jury trial for allegedly filming dozens of people in the bathroom without their permission.

Henry Chang, 28, faces 56 counts, which allege he set up a camera in a bathroom to record both male and female employees. The counts allege there were 52 “Jane Does” and three “John Does” who were filmed, according to Peoria County Circuit Court records.

Chang, who is free on bond, will next appear in court on Nov. 16 for a scheduling conference, in the courtroom of Circuit Judge John Vespa.

Each count is a class 4 felony, which carries a maximum of three years in prison. It appears, from the counts, that he began to video people not long after he arrived at the hospital in early July. The last victim, it appears, was recorded on Aug. 9.