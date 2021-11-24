Former Pekin Fire Captain and Prevention Officer charged with criminal sexual assault

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, a former captain and fire prevention officer with the Pekin Fire Department was arraigned for alleged sexual assault.

Jamie Evans was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault at the Tazewell County Courthouse.

According to Tazewell County court records, an affidavit claimed a woman was in an abusive relationship with Evans, who was her landlord.

As previously reported, the affidavit revealed Evans would threaten the woman often.

“[REDACTED] stated Evans is very controlling,” the affidavit read. “Evans drives everywhere, won’t allow [REDACTED] to have friends, and shows up at the home unannounced and lets himself in even when the door is locked and at times when [REDACTED] is sleeping.”

Additionally, the affidavit claimed a video was found on Evans’ phone showing an assault on an asleep or unconscious woman.

Wednesday afternoon, an attorney for Evans entered a plea of not guilty.

Evans will be back in the courtroom on January 3rd for a scheduling hearing.